Crews respond as we learn more about damage from destructive debris flows that destroyed homes in Forest Falls, cut off residents in Oak Glen

OAK GLEN, Calif. (KESQ) We’re learning new details as crews continue working around the clock to clear roads and assess damage after sudden, destructive debris flows tore through Forest Falls and Oak Glen late last week.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department confirms three single-family homes in Forest Falls were destroyed and eight others damaged when fast-moving mud and debris surged downhill Thursday.

Damage assessments for Oak Glen are still pending; News Channel 3 has reached out for those details.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the storm’s impact was worsened by wildfire burn scars that left slopes unstable. Saturated hillsides collapsed under the weight of sudden rainfall, unleashing walls of mud, logs, and boulders.

As of Sunday night, several road closures remain in place. State Route 38 is closed from just east of Angelus Oaks at Mill Creek Road to Lake Williams Drive in Big Bear. Oak Glen Road is shut down from Chagall to Potato Canyon. Valley of the Falls Drive is also blocked at SR-38, with additional slides cutting off Forest Falls.

The National Weather Service reported that Forest Falls saw 1.5 inches of rain in just one hour, followed by another half inch soon after nearly triple the rate of a typical summer thunderstorm.

No injuries or rescues have been reported. Evacuation warnings that were issued for multiple mountain communities have since been lifted, but county officials urge residents to remain alert with cleanup ongoing and more rain possible this week.