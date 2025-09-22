Doctors say evidence lacking in claim of autism and Tylenol link

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - President Trump made what he described as "one of the biggest medical announcements in the history of our country" on Monday.

He says it's an answer to autism, linking the disorder to Tylenol use during pregnancy.

The President says the FDA will issue a physician's notice about the risk of patients using Tylenol during pregnancy, unless they have a fever. There will also be a nationwide campaign to inform patients about the risk.

But the recommendation clashes with a bulk of scientific research, suggesting there is no link between autism and exposure to Tylenol in the womb.

While autism rates have been steadily increasing, an exact cause has eluded the scientific community for decades. Doctors say the answer to what causes autism is likely far more complex, involving genetics and environmental factors.

And many doctors, including some here in the valley, remain skeptical, believing it ignores decades of science. They also say there is insufficient data linking autism and Tylenol.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with a local pediatrician, who says the evidence of a connection is lacking.

When asked if she is concerned that Monday's announcement may give some people false hope about the cause of autism, Desert Regional Medical Center Pediatrician Dr. Rebecca Ward said, "Absolutely. I do think that is an unintended consequence of this announcement that people say, "If I just avoid Tylenol my child won't have autism." And I think that is an unfortunate consequence that's probably going to occur as a result of this announcement."

Tylenol parent company Kenvue issued a statement, saying independent scientific research shows that taking acetaminophen - the generic name for Tylenol - is the safest pain reliever option for women throughout their entire pregnancy, adding there is no credible evidence linking Tylenol to autism.