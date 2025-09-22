Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Local specialists share life-saving information

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on one of the most common cancers affecting men. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 313,000 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2025.

To help raise awareness and share the latest medical advancements, Desert Care Network is hosting a free seminar on Monday, September 23, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Stergios Building on the Desert Regional Medical Center campus in Palm Springs.

Prostate cancer affects about one in eight men during their lifetime. Early detection significantly improves treatment success, and recent improvements in screening and non-invasive therapies are making a difference in outcomes.

The seminar will offer men in the Coachella Valley expert guidance on when and how to get screened, as well as an overview of the latest treatment options from local specialists. The event is open to the public.