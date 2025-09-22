Residents oppose proposed 9-story Nexus Hotel in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some Palm Springs residents are raising concerns about a proposed nine-story hotel and condo project that would become the city’s tallest building.

The Nexus Hotel, planned near the Palm Springs Convention Center, cleared the Planning Commission last week, but Stephen Dixon and other neighbors said the project is out of scale for a city known for its mountain views and mid-century modern charm.

“I have a condominium here at Plaza Villas, which would be very closely affected by the hotel,” Dixon said. “This could very well set up a precedent for future development. So a nine-story hotel right next to the Plaza Villas is bad enough as it is, but the idea of other development projects going to 9 stories would really change the flavor of the city."

Others point to how quickly the plan is moving forward.

Dan Donahue, who has lived in Palm Springs for over 20 years, said he received notice of the Planning Commission meeting just days before it happened.

“Most of our residents are gone," Donahue said. "The timing of this was very suspicious."

In a statement to News Channel 3, Christopher Hadwin, Palm Springs Planning Director said:

"This is a private application initiated by a private developer. In issuing their approval, the City's Planning Commission was guided by Section 14's unique zoning rules - set by the Tribe in partnership with the City - which allow buildings up to 100 feet tall on properties like this one. In response to community concerns, the Planning Commission required changes to the building to step back the height in certain locations and to better integrate into the neighborhood.

The Commission also acknowledged the economic benefits of the development, which will add 257 hotel and condo-hotel units to the downtown core bringing additional visitors and residents to support the convention center and our local businesses. Final architectural and landscaping details will be reviewed by the Architectural Review Committee in the coming weeks."

The Nexus Hotel staff report says the hotel portion of the building will be 7-stories and the residential portion will be 9-stories or 99 feet and 8 inches, consisting of 125 hotel rooms and 132 residential condominium units which will be associated with the hotel and have access to hotel amenities and services.

Neighbors said they are not against city growth, but are worried about the projects scope.

“I’m not anti-development,” Donahue said. “This is the first project I’ve opposed because of the scale. I’d support a modified version of this development."

Neighbors said they are now working to appeal the Planning Commission’s approval.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.