Indio mother pleads for action after her autistic son was beaten near school

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Sarai Cervantes, an Indio mother, is demanding answers after she says her autistic son was beaten by classmates near Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Indio.

"We come from Dr. Carreon, now Thomas Jefferson," Cervantes said. "He's been being bullied, targeted by other children because he's in special ed. He's autistic. He has ADHD and two different mood disorders."

She said the violence escalated Monday afternoon when her son, Evan Cervantes, was followed to Pawley Pool, about a 4 minute walk from campus.

“Some kids got him, took him to the restroom and started beating him up,” Sarai said. “They covered his mouth. They told him not to say anything. They hit him several times in his face, upper body, back and his stomach.”

She said she took Evan to urgent care, where a doctor found swelling in his liver and kidneys caused by the assault.

“It makes me feel horrible," Sarai said. "I sent him to school to learn. It's already hard enough for him with all his disabilities. And it's supposed to be his safe spot."

In a statement to News Channel 3 Tamara Wadkins, The Desert Sands Unified School District Public Information Officer, said:

"There was one incident reported on the Thomas Jefferson Middle School campus. Upon learning of it, school staff took immediate action, investigated thoroughly, and worked directly with the parents of those involved. Appropriate consequences and discipline were administered.

DSUSD is committed to fostering a school culture where all students feel safe, supported, and valued. Our staff work diligently to prevent incidents and to promote positive relationships among students. If families have concerns or questions, we encourage them to reach out directly to their school site."

"He is not the only one," Sarai said. "There are several other kids who are being bullied."

She said she's filed a police report but has yet to hear from the school principal or district leaders.

“I just want answers,” Sarai said. “Today it was my son, tomorrow it’s going to be someone else’s. There's no proof. There's nothing. All there is is bruises, marks, pain and anxiety."

Now, she's asking the community for help identifying those involved.

