Local Veteran challenges Greg Wallis in campaign launch for Assembly District 47

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Democrat Lucas Piñon of Palm Desert announced Tuesday he is throwing his hat into the ring to run for the 47th Assembly District, challenging incumbent Greg Wallis.

Piñon currently serves as Director of Special Projects for Rep. Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D-CA).

Raised in Palm Desert, Piñon also served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Air Force Security Forces. He says he is running for State Assembly "because our communities deserve a fighter in Sacramento who will put people ahead of politics and corporate special interests and deliver results for a change."

In an interview with Hernán Quintas of Telemundo 15, News Channel 3's sister station, Piñon adds, "Service has been at the heart of who I am. I've served the United States Air Force, and I learned early on experience of leadership and discipline and service before self. And now, as a husband and father, I understand the challenges that face our communities, the cost of living and the cost of housing, cost of rent - Overall, it's very hard for our families to succeed."

Piñon will be representing the Democratic party, and says he is entering the race with the support of community leaders including Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D-CA) and Congressman Juan Vargas (D-51).

He and his wife live in Palm Desert with his wife and their two children.

Republican Greg Wallis is running for a third term as assemblyman in District 47.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Wallis says of Piñon's announcement for candidacy, "I welcome anyone who wishes to run - Our democracy is stronger when more voices step up. I’m proud of my record delivering for our district. From tackling affordability to strengthening public safety I’m focused on building a stronger, more sustainable future for our community."

The California statewide primary election will be held on June 2, 2026.