Palm Desert Library hosts public works story time for local families

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Desert Library is embracing Emergency Preparedness Month and bringing it into story time with local families.

The library is bringing in the city's public works team to demonstrate how they keep the city safe and clean with their trucks. They'll also be joining story time for local children, by reading them a couple books before the show and tell.

Workers with Palm Desert Public Works tell News Channel 3 it's important to tell children about their jobs because they see them on the street but may not know what they are doing. Workers turned on equipment for the families and demonstrated how the machinery is used.

