PGA WEST hosts Job Fair ahead of busy hiring season

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – PGA WEST, one of the Coachella Valley’s most well-known golf resorts, is hosting a job fair today in La Quinta as it prepares for the busy season ahead. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stadium Clubhouse.

The resort is looking to fill a variety of positions, including roles in golf operations, hospitality, and food and beverage. Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply and interview on the spot, making it a convenient option for those hoping to secure work quickly.

This hiring event comes at a time when local businesses are ramping up staffing ahead of the tourism season, even as the national job market shows signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth is cooling and unemployment rates are rising, making in-person opportunities like this more valuable than ever.

For those looking to get hired ahead of the seasonal rush, today’s job fair offers a chance to meet employers face-to-face and make a strong first impression.

More information and current openings can be found at pgawest.com/careers.