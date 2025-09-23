Watermaster for IID retires after 50 years of service

Dillon Fuhrman

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) says Merlon Kidwell, their Watermaster for 50 years, has retired.

Joining IID in 1975, Kidwell ensured “the reliable delivery of water to nearly half a million acres of some of the nation’s most productive farmland, as well as to cities, businesses, and industries in California’s Imperial Valley,” IID said.

“Being the Watermaster can be a great job, but you have to be able to accept the world as not being perfect,” Kidwell said, who also trained and supervised staff in the trade. “If the water is in the banks when you get to work, then a smart Watermaster will take that as a win. As we operate over 1,600 miles of irrigation infrastructure, we are always prepared for any challenges that may come up during the course of a day.”

IID says Kidwell is one of six people to hold the job title since 1940, and his contributions include “improving the water scheduling system to allow more effective planning, ensuring timely delivery, shorter-duration orders, and reducing inefficiencies.”

“The work of our Water Department is truly fascinating as it involves so many critical moving parts that need to be in sync in order for us to reliably deliver water 24/7,” said IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader. “We are amazed at the expertise this requires, which is exemplified by such dedicated and respected employees as Mr. Kidwell. We truly thank him for all that he has done over the years and remain in a debt of gratitude.”

