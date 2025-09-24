La Quinta set to move Fritz Burns Park pool programs to Pawley Pool in Indio during construction

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – Fritz Burns Park is set to receive nearly $10 million in improvements, from a shaded plaza, to an expanded playground and new pool additions.

The project will be conducted in phases, with the first phase starting just last week. The project is set to last through February 2026. During the current phase, the playground, the dog park, the large grass area and parts of the parking lot will be closed.

The first phase is the largest and includes many new amenities. It will add a new plaza with public art activities, drinking fountains, a restroom building and seating and shade. The improvements will also create an expanded playground with new equipment and a tree-lined area with picnic tables.

Starting November 3, the Fritz Burn Park community pool will also close for six to seven month for construction and pool equipment improvements. The closure has been a large topic throughout the construction process as the City of La Quinta debated what to do with its programs.

The pool hosts numerous programs by the Desert Recreation District, including a Senior Splash class. Many attendees were concerns their program would be canceled as the city debated whether or not to move their program to the Pawley Pool in Indio.

Council members worried many participants would stop attending the class at another pool, and that the low numbers would not be worth the cost of using Pawley Pool.

After hearing the concerns from La Quinta, 58 class members signed a paper to say they will attend the Pawley Pool classes.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from city officials, the Desert Recreation District and Senior Splash attendees on the project and the move.