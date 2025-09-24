New details in detainee death, as Sheriff steps up patrols at Adelanto ICE facility after deadly Dallas shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KESQ) The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says it has increased patrols around the GEO Adelanto ICE Processing Center following a string of violent incidents at immigration detention facilities nationwide, including a deadly shooting in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

Homeland Security confirmed one person in ICE custody was killed and two others critically injured after a rooftop sniper opened fire at the Dallas field office.

The gunman later took his own life, authorities said.

In a Wednesday news release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are “actively monitoring potential threats in coordination with our federal partners” and that the additional patrols are being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.”

“With all the violence happening across the country, your deputies remain vigilant," said San Bernardino Couunty Sheriff Shannon Dicus. "Please partner with us and if you see something, say something, even threats on social media. We will respond in a significant manner to any extremist activity in this county.”

News Channel 3 was at the Adelanto facility on July 11, when Congressman Raul Ruiz attempted to gain access as part of a tour by members of Congress raising concerns about conditions inside. The detention center, run by the private contractor GEO Group, has been the focus of repeated complaints from detainees, inspectors and immigrant rights groups over medical care and sanitation.

Those concerns intensified this week with the death of 39-year-old Ismael Ayala-Uribe, a Mexican national and former DACA recipient, died Sunday after being held at Adelanto and transferred to a Victorville hospital.

ICE says he was undergoing surgery for an abscess and had underlying medical conditions. His family says he repeatedly begged for help but was only given Tylenol as his health declined.

Ayala-Uribe is the 14th detainee to die in federal immigration custody this year.

The Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino says they will follow up with dentention center autohrtires to ensure a thorough investigation.

"The Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino will follow up with detention center authorities to ensure a thorough investigation that fully determines the cause of death in light of the serious nature of this incident." - https://www.gob.mx/sre/prensa/consular-actions-following-death-of-mexican-citizen-in-ice-custody-in-california

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice called for a full investigation, saying in a statement: “No one should profit from immigrant incarceration, and no family should endure loss due to neglect.”

ICE says Ayala-Uribe was arrested in August and transferred to Adelanto on August 22.

The agency says a full review of his death is underway as required by federal policy.

Residents with tips or concerns about security near the Adelanto facility are urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department or We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.