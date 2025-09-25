Music icons inspire local students through the arts

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – More than 100 students from six Coachella Valley schools are coming together today at Agua Caliente Elementary for a special music workshop.

The students, known as The Changels, are part of an honor choir made up of 3rd through 5th graders from Palm Springs Unified schools. They participate in Adopt the Arts, a nonprofit founded by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum, formerly of Guns N’ Roses.

The Adopt the Arts program provides music education to underserved elementary schools. Today’s workshop will feature lessons from Emmy-nominated choreographer Jennifer Hamilton and a surprise visit from Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray, who is helping the students rehearse her hit song “Beauty in the World.”

Michael Fergon, a music teacher at Vista Del Monte Elementary, says the program has had a powerful impact. "There have been studies that say that music really, really lifts kids up and helps them out and other other subjects," said Fergon. "For these kids to be doing this is just something that younger kids or younger generations have never had in their life."

