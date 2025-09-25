Four community leaders honored at Spirit of Palm Springs Awards

PALM SPRINGS, CA (KESQ) - Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte presented the Spirit of Palm Springs award to four community leaders.

The annual award, presented at City Hall on Thursday, honors individuals and businesses whose dedication, innovation, and community service exemplify the values of the city of Palm Springs.

The recipients of the prestigious annual honor are:

Julieta Quinn, General Manager of Spencer's Restaurant

Lili Rodriguez, artistic director of the Palm Springs International Film Society;

Pedro S.G. Rodriguez, executive director/CEO, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition;

Marcel Ramirez, owner of Gabino's Creperie and

Erika Flannery, co-owner of Cafe La Jefa.

"Each recipient has made significant contributions that strengthen our community fabric and enhance our city's reputation as a destination of choice," said Mayor deHarte.

"These remarkable honorees represent the entrepreneurial spirit, compassion, and commitment to excellence that make Palm Springs such a special place to live, work and visit."