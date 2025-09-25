La Quinta high school awarded $25,000 in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) -- La Quinta high school received a $25,000 reward in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights Competition.

"It's an absolute dream," La Quinta activities director Cristina Velazquez said. "When I got the news, I almost blacked out. I was so excited. I was just so happy that our kids got this opportunity to build, to create, to come together. This is a huge amount of money that is going to go directly back to the community, directly back to the students, to activities, to athletics."

The gym erupted when the students found out the school won $25,000, and their school spirit was one of the many reasons Laquinta received this reward.

"What they did is they got everyone involved," T-Mobile market manager of the Coachella Valley Jose Maldonado said. "From the principal, assistant principal, and they were on it. The communication between the school and T-Mobile, and how to do it, really helped a lot, but I think what it is really showcases the pride."

Along with the multi-thousand-dollar check, the Blackhawks have a chance to win a stadium renovation, which would be a dream for the staff at LQ.

"I can't even uh wrap my head around it right now because it's going 100 different directions," La Quinta athletic director Ryan Flores said. "Thinking press box, field house, weight room, possibly bleachers, stadium seating, you know, so sky's the limit when you're thinking big picture and what can we do that's gonna benefit everybody."

Competing against 24 high schools across the country for the ultimate prize, the school is using this opportunity for a greater purpose.

"I think this is probably the biggest gift we can give to La Quinta, not just to La Quinta High School, but La Quinta as a community," La Quinta activities director Cristina Velazquez said. "A lot is on the line, but I think that we can rally together."

If you want to participate in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights Competition, you can do so by clicking here.