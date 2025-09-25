Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council to vote on purchasing Flock Nova crime analysis software

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs City Council is set to vote on purchasing $280,000 worth of additional Flock systems Thursday night, something the Palm Springs Police Department says is needed.

The new Flock Nova system would bring a crime analysis software to the department, which is an all in one technology solution – aiding in faster investigations. The city currently has 15 automated license plate readers and Flock cameras at 52 non-residential intersections.

Thursday’s meeting will vote on implementing Flock Nova, which has been a controversial system as it integrates more date and information with license plate cameras.The vote would also extend the city’s term with Flock Group, Inc. by one year, lasting until October 1, 2028.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from PSPD how the Flock Nova system would impact the station.

