Volunteers at DHS animal shelter allege they were fired without reason under city management

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Three volunteers at the Desert Hot Springs Animal Care and Control facility reached out to News Channel 3 alleging they were let go from their positions without reason.

Speaking with News Channel 3 under the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, the volunteers say they worry about the direction of the shelter since the city took over management from the Humane Society of the Desert in January 2024.

Those volunteers allege within the past six months, several volunteers have been let go or walked away from their positions. They now worry what this could mean for dogs who are cared for by volunteer staff.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with one volunteer about her concerns with the facility, and speaks with the city on their response to these claims.