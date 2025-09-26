Skip to Content
At 238% capacity, CVAC shelter says they have no room for dogs

Published 10:11 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - At critical overcapacity, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus says they are urgently looking for adopters and fosters this weekend.

Marlo Clingman, the manager at CVAC, says they have no room for any dog that arrives today due to critical overcrowding.

According to Riverside County shelter records, they accepted 112 dogs on Thursday, September 25th. The county is currently holding 1,069 dogs with just 500 kennels.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with shelter officials on the dire need they're in and how this will impact euthanasia rates.

Athena Jreij

