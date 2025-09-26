Coachella Valley man dies while on vacation in Colombia

The family of a local man who died tragically while on vacation in Colombia is speaking out.

Fernando Martinez died on Thursday.

We are hearing from his family, desperately trying to get his body back to the Coachella Valley.

His family says he and several friends were drugged by a group of women while on a boys' trip to celebrate a friend's birthday in Medellín, Colombia.

On a GoFundMe page, they are working to get his body back to the U.S.

The family says he was a devoted father and selfless son.