Find Food Bank Opens new regional warehouse to expand services and combat hunger

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) --- The Find Regional Food Bank has officially opened a new warehouse, marking a major milestone in its mission to end hunger in the Coachella Valley. The facility will allow the organization to expand its food distribution, provide educational programs, and support workforce development initiatives for the community.

Bill Sanchez, president and principal of Capitol Building Services, said that adding the new building to the existing food bank facility will enable the organization to store more food and serve a larger area. As a local contracting company, Capitol Building Services made a point to hire local subcontractors for the project, including plumbers, concrete workers, and drywallers. This approach not only supported the local economy but also provided opportunities for skilled laborers to work on a project of significant community impact. Sanchez expressed pride in seeing the project completed, noting that what began as a raw piece of land has now become a fully functional space that will help feed those in need throughout the Coachella Valley.

Randy Quebec, secretary of the board at Find Regional Food Bank, described the opening as an emotional and exciting day. The new warehouse allows the food bank to expand its distribution, provide educational services, and reach residents across the region—from Blythe to Palm Springs. He emphasized that the additional space will help the organization grow its impact and continue addressing food insecurity in the community.

Debbie Espinosa, president and CEO of Find Food Bank, explained that the facility will ensure the organization can accept and distribute all donated food, including fresh and nutritious meals, without turning anyone away. The warehouse will also host workforce development programs, helping community members gain skills and access higher-paying employment opportunities. Espinoza highlighted that the expansion reflects the food bank’s commitment to ending hunger not just today, but for the future.

The project was made possible through collaboration with local, state, and federal partners. The Houston Foundation donated the land for the new warehouse, and the state of California recently allocated $80 million to support regional food banks, allowing them to purchase healthy foods from local growers and strengthen California-based businesses. Federal programs, including SNAP, TFAP, and CSFP, provide a significant portion of the food supplied to the bank and help ensure that children, seniors, veterans, and farmworker families have access to meals.

Representative Raul Ruiz emphasized the critical role of the food bank in addressing high rates of food insecurity in the region. He noted that many children in Eastern Riverside and Imperial counties experience hunger, which can have long-term health and cognitive consequences. Ruiz encouraged continued community support to address increasing challenges, especially in light of recent federal policy changes.

Assembly Member Jeff Gonzalez also praised the food bank’s work and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the organization. He highlighted the collaborative effort required to make the warehouse a reality, calling attention to the dedication of the food bank’s leadership, staff, volunteers, and local partners.

The new Find Regional Food Bank warehouse represents more than a storage facility—it is a community resource that provides food security, educational programs, and workforce development opportunities. With this expansion, the organization strengthens its ability to serve thousands of residents each month, ensuring that individuals and families can access nutritious meals and build skills for a more stable future.