Locals highlight cuisine and culture during Hispanic Heritage Month

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the cultures, histories, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. Here in the Coachella Valley, that recognition is taking many forms.

At Molé, a Palm Desert restaurant, they are celebrating the month through cuisine. "It's about paying tribute to the many generations of Hispanic Americans and Mexicans that have influenced our nation and society," said Luis Silva, General Manager.

Chef Jose Gomez says during Hispanic Heritage Month, he hopes to bring dishes to the community that show a little bit of everything that comes together from Central America, South America, and Mexico. The restaurant is marking the occasion with a special menu featuring traditional dishes from across the region.