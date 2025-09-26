Power outage affects nearly 1,400 customers in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. — More than 1,400 customers in Palm Desert are without power Friday afternoon, as Southern California Edison is analyzing the problem.

According to the utility company's website, the outage was first reported at approximately 12:24 p.m., with a total of 1,859 customers impacted. As of 1:45 p.m., that number is at 1,396.

The areas of Palm Desert appear to be in the area of Country Club Drive between Monterey Avenue and Portola Avenue, but may reach further.

Traffic signals have been reported out in the area of Portola Avenue and Country Club Drive, with traffic backup.

The the SCE website reports a field investigator has been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage. Repair crews have not yet begun work, and there is no estimation yet of when service will be restored.

The reason for the outage remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.