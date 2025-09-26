Shadow Hills High School Choir steps into the spotlight with legendary band Foreigner

The Shadow Hills High School Choir joins Foreigner onstage Saturday at the band's Fantasy Springs Resort Casino concert. The choir will accompany Foreigner to sing the classic hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The legendary rock band has teamed with high schools around the country to perform its signature 1984 power ballad during tour stops.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the high schoolers is made possible through Foreigner's fundraising partnership with the Grammy Foundation and Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

Foreigner is also donating $500 to the Shadow Hills chorus program.

Local Shriners from the area will be selling Foreigner's greatest hits CD to raise money for the Grammy Foundation, and the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

Foreigner contributes to this effort by donating all the funds from the Shriner’s CD sales to the Grammy Foundation and to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital’s.

The Grammy Foundation raises funds for high school music programs to help keep music education alive in schools throughout North America.