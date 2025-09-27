Lightning strike catches Palm Springs trees on fire

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Palm Springs Fire responded to several trees on fire Saturday afternoon due to a lightning strike.

The fire began around 4:30 p.m. near East Palm Canyon Drive and Farrell Street. Despite the rain, the strike caught 3 trees on fire.

PS Fire quickly responded with multiple engines and contained the fire before it spread to nearby buildings.

Terry Ryan, who lives in the area, saw the moment lightning struck and said, "Well, when it first happened, I thought it was going to hit my trees because I'm across the street and it was right off my balcony. I went out and I looked, and the skies lit up and I'm like, oh my goodness, we got hit, and I looked and it, I ran to the window and I saw it was across the street."

No injuries were reported.