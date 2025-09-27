Palm Springs PD showcases boxers ahead of Battle in the Desert

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department is gearing up for Battle in the Desert, which will return to the Valley Oct. 11.

The boxing showcase has been growing in popularity through the Coachella Valley for nearly 10 years. Something organizer, Jesus Gonzalez is proud to see.

"It started pretty small in the festival line of Cathedral City," Gonzalez said. "We’re now at the amphitheater and we’re attracting fighters from Houston, Northern California, Southern California, from all over the place.”

Gonzalez is also a detective with PSPD, and has helped secure three officers up for the boxing challenge. One of them is Detective Jose Barragan who will be facing off against Michael Carongcong of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

While Barragan does not have a lot of prior experience, he's ready for the challenge and has been training when he can.

“It’s just one of those thing’s where I just kind of worked up the courage to go ahead and do it,” Barragan said. "I feel like I’ve put enough work in, I mean you never know, it’s a boxing match at the end of the day, so hoping for the best.”

The full competition will feature 14 "competitive bouts" with boxers from law enforcement, military and public safety agencies across the country, according to PSPD. The competition is set up for Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the first bout at 7 p.m.

Palm Springs Police Department Bouts

PSPD's Jose Barragan vs. Michael Carongcong of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department

PSPD's Gil Alcaraz vs. Carlos Trejo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

PSPD's Johnathan Mosley vs. Robert Espinoza of the Santa Ana Police Department

