SoCal Edison reporting outage in Palm Desert

today at 4:55 PM
Published 4:53 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Over 160 customers are without power in a Palm Desert neighborhood Saturday afternoon due to equipment issues.

Southern California Edison reported the outage around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon near the Silver Sands Racquet Club by Country Club Drive and Portola Avenue.

Crews are conducting repairs according to the website, with power expected to return by midnight tonight.

For more information on the outage visit: https://www.sce.com/outages-safety/outage-center/check-outage-status.

Stick with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this story.

Athena Jreij

