Desert Hot Springs residents recover after flooding

Desert Hot Springs, Calif. (KESQ) - Heavy flooding swept through Desert Hot Springs this week, leaving homes damaged and residents struggling to recover. Several families reported that water from the storm reached as high as six inches inside their units, soaking carpets, furniture, and personal belongings.

Sal Guzman described returning home to find his apartment in shambles, with the kitchen, living room, and bedroom all affected. His roommate’s electric scooter was also damaged, creating additional challenges for someone with limited mobility and health issues. Residents said the flooding added stress to their daily lives and disrupted sleep and routines.

Many residents expressed frustration with the condition of the property and lack of response from management. Guzman said attempts to contact the landlord and property manager went unanswered, leaving families to handle the cleanup themselves.

Cleanup has been difficult, with soaked carpets removed and personal items salvaged wherever possible. Residents said some of the damage can be repaired or replaced, but other losses are permanent.

The flooding highlights ongoing concerns about drainage and safety in the area. Water pooled in low-lying sections, carrying mud and debris into homes. Residents said that without proper drainage and maintenance, future storms could cause similar or worse damage.

Despite the challenges, neighbors and community volunteers have stepped in to assist with cleanup and provide support to those affected. Residents urge anyone impacted by the floods to seek help and prepare for future storms to reduce the risk of damage and ensure safety.