Inaugural “E.A.S.T” Festival launches at Palm Springs Surf Club

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) - Surf and skate culture is colliding in the desert on Sunday at the inaugural E.A.S.T Festival, hosted at the Palm Springs Surf Club.

The event is backed by Kona Big Wave beer and organized in partnership with STAB, a leading agency in surf culture.

Organizers said the festival is designed to bring together boardsports, music and art in a first-of-its-kind experience for fans.

Attendees will be able to participate by riding exclusive surfboards shaped by some of the best surfboard designers in the world alongside professional surfers, including Mikey February, Harry Bryant, Nathan Fletcher and Mason Ho.

The festival will also showcase never-before-seen board designs and give fans the chance to meet legendary surfboard shapers and top skateboarders such as Curren Caples and Rowan Zorilla.

The event will feature live music, art installations and an early preview of a 2025 content series starring pro surfer Mikey February.

Organizers say the festival is meant to celebrate creativity and community while giving fans a hands-on experience that goes beyond watching from the sidelines.

