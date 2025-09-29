Sir Paul McCartney kicks off 2025 tour at Acrisure Arena, fans share excitement

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Music legend Sir Paul McCartney is taking the stage tonight.

The iconic Beatle is kicking off his "Got Back" USA tour at Acrisure Arena.

McCartney will play everything from The Beatles classics to Wings to solo hits.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

This isn't McCartney's first trip to the Coachella Valley. In 2009, the former Beatle headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. He returned to the Empire Polo Club in 2016 for Desert Trip.

With concert and hockey season starting up — Acrisure Arena officials said it's a very exciting time.

The rock band, "The Who," a preseason Laker game and the Coachella Valley Firebirds home opener are all coming to the arena in days.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from fans attending the sold out show.