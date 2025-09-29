Two injured in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting in Coachella that left two people injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the shooting was reported around 9 pm Sunday night, when a caller reported a man crashed into a parked car, telling emergency dispatchers they heard him say he had been shot, but then drove away. This was reportedly near Calle Soledad and Avenue 53.

Sheriff’s deputies later found two people who’d been shot– at a local hospital– both were said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released any names of those involved– or provided any information on possible suspects, or arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.