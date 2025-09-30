Palm Springs Plaza Theatre receives technological donations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two companies donated video and sound systems to the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre, it was announced today.

"The incredible scope of these two important technology donations has significantly increased the ability of the Plaza Theatre to attract acts," J.R. Roberts, president of the Plaza Theatre Foundation, said in a statement.

SACO Technologies, the company behind the Sphere technology in Las Vegas, donated a video wall featuring a cast aluminum frame and LED panels that will be installed against the back wall of the theater's stage.

Fender Musical Instruments Corp., a leading manufacturer of guitars, basses, amps and other accessories, donated a range of high-end amplifiers, which officials said will reduce equipment rental costs for future acts.

The amplifiers, otherwise known as a backline package, include an acoustic Junior amplifier, a 1964 Deluxe Reverb amp, a Tone Master Deluxe Reverb amp, a 1959 Tone Master Bassman amp, a bass 800 amp head, an acoustic 100 amp, two 4x10 Bass cabinets, amplifier covers and speaker cables.

"Having this industry-standard backline package will be very useful and will be included in our tech package sent to managers and agents when we are attracting acts,'' Brian Ray, foundation board member, said in a statement.

Following extensive restorations, the theater will open in early December, officials said.