Suicide Prevention Coalition to host conference in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A conference providing resources to people who have experienced suicide loss will be held later this week at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

"Way too often, we know someone who has attempted to commit suicide or taken their own life,'' Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chair V. Manuel Perez said in a statement.

This year's Suicide Prevention Coalition conference, themed "Postvention: Best Practices for Community Helpers, Fist Responders and Educators to Respond and Support After a Suicide Loss,'' will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.

It will feature breakout sessions, personal stories from those who experienced suicide loss and insights from keynote speaker Dr. David Schonfeld, a developmental-behavioral pediatrician and founder of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement.

Officials said the SCP aims to reduce suicide rates by increasing awareness, improving access to resources and collaboration across agencies. The group offers free, evidence-based training and workshops about suicide prevention and loss support throughout the year.

The coalition was established in 2020 by the county's Board of Supervisors, in partnership with Behavioral Health, Public Health, the county's Office of Education, law enforcement, community partners and health care organizations, officials said.

Data from the Riverside University Health System's Epidemiology and Program Evaluation program revealed there were 266 confirmed suicide deaths in Riverside County in 2024.

"Connection is the starting point for healing,'' program director Dr. Matthew Chang said. "When professionals and community members come together to share knowledge and support, they open the door for recovery and lasting hope."

The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees who cannot make it in person can watch it online at Facebook.com/ruhspublichealth/.