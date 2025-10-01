Skip to Content
News

EXCLUSIVE: Living Desert Zoo and Gardens welcomes second baby giraffe in September

KESQ
By
Published 11:21 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is welcoming a second baby giraffe, just weeks after the zoo already welcomed a new addition to the giraffe family.

Last week, the zoo welcomed a baby boy to mama giraffe Shelly. The boy is the second calf born to dad, Kelly this year after mama Vicki Lou gave birth to a baby girl in September.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with conservation officials on the new addition to the zoo family and the exciting events they have planned to introduce the calf.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content