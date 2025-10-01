Indio police highlight crime prevention strategies

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Joel Osmond, Indio Police officer, said preparation goes a long way in keeping families safe.

"You're aware of your surroundings," Osmond said. "You take some measures to minimize becoming a victim of crime.”

He said the first step for residents returning to the Coachella Valley is to visually check their homes.

"To see if there's any signs of break ins, broken glass, forced entry on one of the doors," Osmond said. "If you see something like that, call 911."

Once inside, he said simple steps go a long way.

“We want to create that illusion that someone is always home," he said.

Past numbers show Indio Police have made strides in safety.

According to the 2022 Indio PD Annual Report, between 2017 and 2022 violent crimes fell 45% and property crimes dropped 18%.

Officers say technology, including drones and a mobile app for reporting suspicious activity, have played a key role in keeping the community safe.

"We're utilizing everything that we can to keep people safe here in Indio," Osmond said. "It's a must. We have to keep up with the times. The criminals are getting more advanced. We have to become more advanced.”

Indio Police hope to share even more advice at next week's National Night Out on Tuesday, October 7 from 6-8:30 p.m. in Downtown Indio.