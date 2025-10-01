Palm Springs Aerial Tram to host 38th annual 6K walk/run challenge

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The 38th annual Road Challenge 6k run/walk will take place later this month at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, officials said today.

The event will be held Oct. 18, with a start line at the bottom of the Tramway and a finish line at the Tram's Valley station.

The 6k walk will begin at 6:30 a.m., with a 7 a.m. start time for runners.

The road will have an elevation gain of more than 1,800 feet for the 3.7-mile challenge.

All participants who complete the course will receive a T-shirt and a special finisher's medal, and a festival with vendor booths and complimentary breakfast snacks will be available.

Additionally, awards will be given for eligible running participants in the top three in each age group and in each division's category, including male, female and non-binary.

The Tramway will be closed until around 11 a.m. that day, and spectator shuttles will run from 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. from the Visitors Center.

For more information or to register online, visit tramroadchallenge.com