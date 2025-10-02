Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Desert Care Network bringing back Mammo Mondays

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Desert Care Network is encouraging women across the Coachella Valley to prioritize their health with regular screenings.

Thanks to advances in treatment and early detection, the death rate from breast cancer has dropped by 42% since its peak in 1989. However, breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women, and incidence rates are increasing.

Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S., and more than 80% of those diagnosed have no family history. That’s why regular screening is vital for every woman, regardless of risk factors.

To help make screenings more accessible, the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional is hosting “Mammo Mondays” throughout October. On Mondays, the center will offer extended hours for mammograms until 6 p.m., making it easier for women to come in after work. The center will also be open on Saturday, October 25, for mammogram appointments.

Scheduling a screening is simple and only takes about 20 minutes. To make an appointment, call 760-416-4700 or visit DesertCareNetwork.com/Mammo.