Cathedral City woman aboard Gaza aid boat believed to be in Israeli Navy custody

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella Valley family is in fear tonight after they say their daughter, Geraldine Ramirez, is believed to be in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) custody.

The Ramirez family says Geraldine was aboard the 'Mali' boat, apart of the more than 50 vessel Global Sumud Flotilla bringing aid to Gaza's shores.

Earlier this week, Israeli officials shared video of several boats intercepted by the naval force. There are estimates that more than 450 activists are traveling, including Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg.

Tonight, News Channel 3 sits down with the Ramirez family as they share their message of hope that Geraldine will be returned safely.