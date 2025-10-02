Clive Davis discusses ‘Do You Remember?’ screening, Q&A w/ Barry Manilow at Palm Springs Art Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Legendary music industry titan Clive Davis joined News Channel 3 to discuss the special screening of “Do You Remember?” that will feature a Q&A moderated by music icon and Palm Springs resident Barry Manilow this Friday at the Annenberg Theater at Palm Springs Art Museum.

"Do You Remember" is an unforgettable collection of film and video highlights from his incredible career, produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Erich Bergen.

This special event is a fundraiser for the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation.

Click here for tickets