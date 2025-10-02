County changes animal shelters’ operating hours to encourage adoptions

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Three of Riverside County's four public animal shelters expanded their hours of operation today and will maintain the longer schedules for the foreseeable future in an ongoing effort to encourage adoptions of dogs and cats.

"Every change we make is about making it easier to help people save lives,'' Department of Animal Services Director Mary Martin said. "Extending our hours means more opportunities for pets to be seen, more connections with families and more dogs and cats leaving the shelter safely."

The county's Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus and Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley will now be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. The shelters' previous weekday hours of operation were 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"This is an important shift that we hope will make it easier for folks to meet Riverside County pets and ultimately save more lives,'' Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Perez said.

The shelters are always closed on Mondays, but on Saturdays and Sundays, the facilities operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Blythe Animal Shelter, which is closed on weekends, has the least capacity and will not be included in the revised scheduling. That shelter will continue to be open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.

Until Oct. 15, the county will be taking part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" adoption bonanza, waiving almost all fees for taking home an impounded pet.

Prospective adopters can pick out a canine or feline without having to worry about paying the cost of vaccination, microchipping, spay/neuter and impoundment, or in the case of residents who have lost their pets but show up to reclaim them, no reclamation fees. Only canine licensing fees, which for altered dogs is generally $25 or less, are required based on where an adopter resides.

As of Thursday, roughly 1,200 canines and felines were available for adoption at county shelters. Not all of the impounded pets, however, are housed on-site. Some, especially kittens and younger cats, have been placed with "pet fosters," who have agreed to keep them temporarily. The county is always seeking additional fosters to free up space under tight capacity constraints.

More information is available at rcdas.org/