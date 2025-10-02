DA declines charges in Palm Springs parade crash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Prosecutors will not file criminal charges in connection with the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade crash that injured at least 10 people in December 2024, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week.

The case involved Palm Springs police motorcycle officer Ken Merenda, who lost control of his bike and struck spectators along North Palm Canyon Drive. An internal review later found Merenda and other officers attempted an unapproved stunt just before the crash.

In a statement to News Channel 3, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Disitrict Attorney's Office said: “Our office did not file criminal charges in this case. The investigation did not show that this was a criminal matter, and it is instead being handled through the civil process. Because it is a civil matter, it will be handled outside of the District Attorney’s Office.”

The California Highway Patrol investigated the crash and turned its findings over to prosecutors earlier this year. Merenda, who was also injured, remains on leave. Palm Springs police say they have since implemented new safety measures, including a 15 mph speed cap for vehicles in parades and hiring a full-time special events supervisor.

Attorneys representing multiple victims have already signaled plans to move forward with lawsuits against the city. A legal group representing 15 victims confirmed their intent to file to News Channel 3 in an interview 2 weeks ago.

The crash temporarily sidelined PSPD’s motorcycle unit, though it has since been reinstated.