Five 18-year-olds suspected of weapons offenses taken into custody

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Five 18-year-old men suspected of weapons violations during a traffic enforcement stop in Coachella were taken into custody, authorities announced today.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station conducted the traffic stop around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 86 and Avenue 50, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Five occupants were identified during the investigation -- four from Indio, along with a Coachella resident.

Sheriff's officials said all five suspects were arrested and booked in the John Benoit Detention Center on possession of firearms and conspiracy.

Further investigation during the arrest led deputies to a handgun, rifle, and ammunition.

The case remains under investigation, with no additional details provided.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Thermal Sheriff's Station Deputy Beltran at 760-863-8990.