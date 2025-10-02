Skip to Content
News

Five 18-year-olds suspected of weapons offenses taken into custody

By
Updated
today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:01 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Five 18-year-old men suspected of weapons violations during a traffic enforcement stop in Coachella were taken into custody, authorities announced today.  

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station conducted the traffic stop around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 86 and Avenue 50, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Five occupants were identified during the investigation -- four from Indio, along with a Coachella resident.

Sheriff's officials said all five suspects were arrested and booked in the John Benoit Detention Center on possession of firearms and conspiracy.   

Further investigation during the arrest led deputies to a handgun, rifle, and ammunition.

The case remains under investigation, with no additional details provided.   

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Thermal Sheriff's Station Deputy Beltran at 760-863-8990.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content