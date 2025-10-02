Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Animal Shelter say its in ‘dire need’ of towels, blankets

KESQ
By
today at 11:18 AM
Published 10:01 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) -- The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is reaching out to the community for help as they posted on their social media that they are in "dire need" of towels, blankets and sheets for their animals. 

Blankets and other items are essential for animals in shelters as they are a source of warmth but also safety as they wait for a home. 

Watch News Channel 3 starting at 4PM to hear about the need and what the shelter is asking for from the community.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content