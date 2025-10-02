Palm Springs Animal Shelter say its in ‘dire need’ of towels, blankets

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) -- The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is reaching out to the community for help as they posted on their social media that they are in "dire need" of towels, blankets and sheets for their animals.

Blankets and other items are essential for animals in shelters as they are a source of warmth but also safety as they wait for a home.

