Stagecoach passes now on sale

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Passes for the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival went on sale today -- with Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone headlining.

Passes went on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, starting at $579 for general admission.

The three-day festival will take place April 24-26 at Empire Polo Club, 81-800 51st Ave.

Johnson will headline the festival's Friday opening night, backed by acts including Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, Counting Crows, Ella Langley and Sam Barber.

Wilson will headline Saturday night, with Riley Green, Journey, Little Big Town, Bush Gavin Adcock and Teddy Swims among the performers set to perform that day.

Post Malone will be the wrap-up headliner on Sunday, with the day's lineup also including Brooks & Dunn, Hootie and the Blowfish, Third Eye Blind and Wyatt Flores.

Also expected to make late-night appearances during the event are Diplo, Pitbull and Ludacris.

For more information, or to buy a pass, visit stagecoachfestival.com/passes/.