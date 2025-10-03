Coachella Valley Rescue Mission graduates celebrate new beginnings and second chances

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Graduation day at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission marked more than a ceremony—it represented a fresh start for residents who completed the program and are ready to step into new chapters of their lives.

For graduate Natasha Wolff, the program provided a safe and supportive place to restart and rebuild. She said it gave her the chance to get her life back on track after facing challenges. Instead of going to prison, she entered the program, which she described as a godsend. Today, she is working and planning to move into her own place, crediting the mission for giving her a true second chance.

Graduate John Slaughter IV shared that the program allowed him to build a new foundation of principles and stability. He explained that while the process was not easy, it gave him valuable lessons in patience, gratitude, and perseverance. He said the skills he learned, such as gardening and landscaping, along with the discipline of common courtesy and mutual respect, will help carry him forward. Slaughter believes the program showed him that with effort and support, lasting change is possible.

Executive Director Amanda Galindo explained that the Rescue Mission’s first priority is meeting people where they are whether on the streets, in shelters, or in need of emergency services. The mission offers grace bags, housing, recovery programs, and mentorship, with specialized programs for men, women, and children. She said graduation day represents restoration, hope, and the knowledge that participants have a second chance to do things the right way.

Galindo added that many graduates are already employed, saving money, and reuniting with family members they had lost touch with for years. She described the work as life-changing, both for residents and for those who help them on their journey.

While about 20% of residents in the program do not make it to graduation due to setbacks like relapse, those who succeed leave with the tools to rebuild their lives. The central message of the day emphasized perseverance, teamwork, and faith that with support, belief in oneself, and commitment, lasting transformation is possible.