Federal government looking to resume DACA application process

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- The federal government plans to begin processing initial applications for DACA, the Obama-era program that grants deportation protection and work permits to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The program was started in 2012 to protect this population from deportation amid congressional gridlock on immigration reform. DACA has been closed to new applicants since 2021.

The move, outlined in a proposal Monday by the Justice Department, would reopen DACA to first-time applicants in every state except Texas.

According to the filing, Texas residents who already have DACA could continue receiving protection from deportation but would no longer qualify for work authorization.

More than 525,000 immigrants are currently enrolled in DACA. Texas follows California in the ranking of states with the highest number of program enrollees, according to USCIS.

