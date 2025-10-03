Military vets in Riverside County without diplomas welcome to apply now

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Veterans of foreign wars who didn't graduate from high school have exactly two weeks left to apply for graduation certificates issued through a Riverside County program that awards diplomas to former airmen, soldiers, sailors and Marines who gave up school to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The county Office of Education is conducting its 19th Operation Recognition program for the benefit of veterans of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. The program provides an opportunity for qualifying vets to receive certificates even though they never finished school. The application deadline this year is Oct. 17.

County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez said that 380 veterans have received diplomas under Operation Recognition since it was initiated in 2007. Some of the county residents awarded diplomas have been over 90 years old.

"Foregoing the life-changing potential of an education in order to protect and serve their country was an honorable and courageous decision,'' Gomez said. ``Now it's time to recognize that sacrifice with the educational acknowledgement of a high school diploma. It's never too late to pursue a diploma. We encourage friends and family members to reach out to veterans who may be eligible for this long-overdue recognition.''

The 2025 ceremonies are tentatively planned for Nov. 5 in the county Office of Education's Conference Center, located at 4280 Brockton Ave. in Riverside.

Operation Recognition is based on California Education Code 51440, which permits retroactive granting of graduation certificates to honorably discharged or retired veterans who served while the U.S. was on a war footing. All they have to do is sign up.

Forms can be downloaded at www.rcoe.us/operation-recognition, or requested via telephone through Yadira Chavelas at 951-826-6570, or by emailing her at ychavelas@rcoe.us.

Paperwork must be submitted by the Oct. 17 deadline. No applications had been received as of Oct. 3.