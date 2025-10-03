Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 4 years, convicted on two prostitution-related charges

NEW YORK (KESQ) - Sean "P Diddy" Combs, the influential music mogul and founder of Bad Boy Records, was sentenced today to four years and two months in federal prison following his conviction on two prostitution-related charges. The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, marks a dramatic fall for one of the most prominent figures in hip hop and entertainment.

Combs was convicted in July of transporting women for purposes of prostitution, also known as violating the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence. The conviction followed a high-profile trial that delved into disturbing testimony about violent, drug-fueled parties and years of reported abuse.

Federal prosecutors initially argued for a sentence of at least 11 years, citing the gravity of the offenses and the lasting impact on his victims, while Combs’ legal team sought a more lenient sentence of just over one year and credit for time already served.

During the sentencing hearing, Combs’ legal team tried to present him as a changed man and an exemplary prisoner over the past year he’s spent in custody. Judge Subramanian, however, was not swayed, emphasizing the need for accountability. Addressing Combs directly, the judge stated, “The court must take into account your entire history,” and referenced the ways Combs misused his power and influence. The judge also acknowledged the courage of victims who testified, noting the “incalculable” number of people reached by their statements.

Before the sentence was read, a visibly emotional Combs apologized in court, saying, "I’ve been humbled and broken to my core." He will receive credit for the 12 months already served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In addition to the prison sentence, Combs was hit with the maximum allowable fine of $500,000 and will remain under supervised release for five years following his release from prison.