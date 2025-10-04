Local organizations host fall carnival, resource fair for Valley families

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Variety Children's Charity of the Desert and United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire hosted a fall carnival and resource fair for Coachella Valley families.

Both organizations have a focus on providing resources for health, mobility, independence and social inclusion of people with disabilities throughout communities. This year, they decided to host the fall carnival in Cathedral City for the first time to hopefully reach new families who are unaware of resources available to them.

Officials say many people lack awareness for resources, and the fair is to ensure they understand what's available and build a sense of community with each other.

The fall carnival will provide inclusive activities and games, face painting, balloon creations and food. Families will all get a chance to meet with vendors for additional community resource information.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from parents on how events like this have impacted their children's lives and built a sense of community.