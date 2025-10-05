Coachella Valley community honors victims two years after hamas attack

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) --- Nearly two years after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, members of the Coachella Valley’s Jewish community came together Sunday to honor the victims and show support for those still affected by the ongoing conflict.

The Jewish Federation of the Desert hosted a community-wide memorial service at a Palm Desert temple, drawing residents, faith leaders, and civic officials from across the valley.

The event marked the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attack that left thousands dead and ignited a war that continues today. Organizers said the ceremony served as both a memorial and a message of hope.

“This event is an opportunity for our community to come together, to honor the memories of those we’ve lost, and to offer hope and support in these difficult times,” said Danny Labin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of the Desert.

Federation leaders say the tragedy continues to impact Jewish communities around the world. The organization has joined other Jewish federations across the U.S. and Canada that have collectively raised more than $1 billion to support those affected in Israel.

Arnie Gillman, president of the Jewish Federation of the Desert, said the memorial was meant to bring people together in faith and solidarity.

“This is a community memorial — we wanted everyone to come together as one, to pray for those still kidnapped, and to support the families who are suffering,” Gillman said.

The Palm Desert ceremony is one of many similar events taking place nationwide, as communities remember the victims of the Hamas attack and continue to hope for peace in the region.

Organizers say they plan to hold a remembrance every year, keeping alive the message of unity, healing, and hope.