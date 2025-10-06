Cathedral City gym joins statewide effort to fight cancer

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - In-Shape Fitness in Cathedral City is joining the company's 11th annual "Fight Cancer" campaign, part of a statewide effort to raise $150,000 for all cancer research and support services this October.

The monthlong fundraiser incudes kettlebell sales, special fitness events and social media challenges with every dollar raised going toward vital services such as free cancer education, emotional support for those diagnosed and free lodging for patients and caregivers who must travel for treatment.

Additionally, contributions will fuel cutting-edge cancer research at the national level, helping to advance prevention, detection and treatment.

“In-Shape’s commitment to fighting cancer shows that the fitness community can be a powerful ally in creating a world without cancer,” said Alexis Padilla, Executive Director Sacramento for the American Cancer Society. “They are not only raising critical funds to support lifesaving research and patient programs, but also inspiring others to take action and prioritize wellness. We are honored to continue to partner with them in this important fight.”

Since launching the initiative a decade ago, In-Shape officials said the clubs have raised more than $1 million.

Members and non-members can join the fight by donating to the gym at 35935 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234 or learn more by clicking on this link.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.