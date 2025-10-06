Skip to Content
Palm Springs Police Department shares real-time impacts of camera, drone technology

Published 1:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department has had Flock and intersection cameras for a few years, working to read license plates and surveillance road incidents faster. Within the last four to six months, they've added even more technology to better this process.

In recent months, PSPD added three drones to rooftops throughout the city that they can access through a database. They can fly autonomously or by remote control, working to get eyes on the scene before officers arrive.

When a call comes in through dispatch, pilots can see calls on their computer and launch a drone to that site if needed. They can watch the scene in real time and decide what type of units need to be sent to the area.

Just a few days ago PSPD was able to locate a stolen vehicle on their license plate detection, see where the car has driven with their intersection cameras and launch a drone to the site where the vehicle stopped.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear how officers use all of the technology together to keep the city safe.

Kendall Flynn

